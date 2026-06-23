America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/23/2026

We are in week four of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. Simon, Terry, Mel B and Sofia have each used one so far and Howie has used both of his.

Olivia and Zeke: She is a seventeen year old who does tricks with her dog to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso. It is set in her bedroom, where Zeke takes a record out and they dance together. It is the cutest and a wonderful way to start the night.

Then another doggie named Phoenix joins and does tricks as more music is added.

Four yeses!

Marina and James: They are a couple who are also mentalists. Mel B covers Marina’s eyes and makes sure she has no listening devices while James has the audience take random items out of their pockets, bags etc.

She is able to correctly guess the number on a parking ticket, a stuffed animal, hotel key.

Then Terry collects items while Simon mixes cards. She correctly guesses those cards and the items in the box….right down to the serial number on a dollar bill.

They are in the next round!

Brook Lyn: She is a 23-year-old from the Netherlands and is super nervous to sing. Her voice is beautiful, and her stage presence is incredible. WOW.

Four yeses.

Kyle Johnson: He is 58 years old and does an act with dancing mannequins. It is actually hilarious and something I would love to see. The judges disagree and buzz him off the stage.

Grant Parsons: He taps this throat…..and that’s the act? He is buzzed off as well.

Michael Baine: He is from Chattanooga and sings Toxic by Britney Spears in an evil villain voice…..four buzzes.

Legalliard: He is from France and does an act that involves aerial silk acrobats mixed with danger and sword swallowing….then he goes into a tank of water and continues with the acrobatics.

Madeline Talent and Malichai Martin: They are a singing duo who have only been working together for six months. They sing Counting Stars while playing banjos and it is cute….very country fair esque, but cute.

Howie is on the fence about it, but the others seem to enjoy it. They get through anyway.

Ruben: He is from Spain and does parkour. For his act, he goes outside and jumps from banister to banister, going to bars and flipping over them, drinking someone’s water and jumping around other objects…..then going back on stage, all while doing a bunch of gymnastics moves.

Then he shows us he has a prosthetic leg due to a childhood accident.

Simon gives him the Golden Buzzer!!!

A random act gets buzzed….they are in cat costumes and play instruments?

Bird and Byron: They are a singing duo that remind me of Savage Garden between the looks, the voice and the overall star quality. The fact that it is an original song makes it even more amazing.

Four yeses.

Mr. Hammerhand: He was on season 18 trying to break the world record of breaking coconuts. Now he is back for redemption to break the world record of breaking the most baseball bats by hand in 30 seconds.

The mark to beat was 25….and he broke 31 and the record!

He is onto the next round.

Makenzie Sol: He actually did an audition for Simon at 4 years old, and he is here for a chance to get on the show since he was too young at the time.

He has a sweet, soulful voice and a lot of charisma.

Mel B gives him a Golden Buzzer.

After a rejected novelty act we get to the final act.

Patrox: He is from Germany and is a dancer. It is a contortionist act mixed with acrobatics and other spins and moves.

More next week, stay tuned!