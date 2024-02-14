Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024

-I love seeing the ladies with their kiddos….it is so sweet and wholesome.

-I am getting so sick and tired of this Erika stuff…..especially after watching that Housewife and the Hustler special that released last week.

-The horse stealing the carrot out of the bag was probably the funniest thing we have seen on the show in a long time.

-I am not into horses, but the one Sutton is riding has to be one of the most beautiful horses I have ever seen.

-Hearing Sutton and Kyle talk about their marriages and what they went through with their spouses is so sad, but in a way, so relatable.

-Garcelle and her sons doing the PSA for anti-bullying is such a good thing….we need more of these kinds of messages out there.

-I love how Garcelle sees her twins as two individual people and treats them as such….it is so important.

-Sutton sneaking Ocean Spray grapefruit juice in her Celine (not Dion) bag is so on brand for her.

-Sutton’s date thinking Celine Dion makes purses is so cute.

-Sutton and her date Steve seem so sweet together, I hope it works out for them.

-Kyle and Mauricio seem to want to support each other and want to be supported, but they are on different pages when it comes to what they want from each other.

-Annemarie! Where have you been, girl?

-Do these ladies need a glam squad for everything? Sheesh!

-PK saying Dorit was not his mother and doesn’t want to celebrate her…THE MOTHER OF HIS FUCKING CHILDREN makes me want to throw a table Teresa Giudice style!

-This Mother’s Day party with the diamonds and champagne looks like a lot of fun.

-Are they accusing Sutton of being drunk when she was very obviously having problems with the stairs? She didn’t seem drunk at all. Granted, she did pour a drink when she got in, but they were all (minus Kyle) drinking. Some others seem more drunk than she does.

-Crystal and Annemarie trying to work things out is a good thing, but it seems like this is the issue that will never end…just go on and on their friends….

-This blow job talk is….a choice.

-I am so confused as to what Erika wants from the women….she just wants blind support? Does she not realize that the way she handled things made it hard for them to give that support?

-Why is Sutton apologizing?

-Erika seems to be letting it all go and letting bygones be bygones….for now.

-Season finale next week, stay tuned.

