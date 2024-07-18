Big Brother 26 Premiere Part 2 Recap for 7/18/2024

It is night two of the Big Brother 26 premiere on CBS. Last night, we met eight guests and got an AI guest named Ainsley who gave them their first challenge. We learned that Chelsie got a downgrade for voting against having Ainsley in the house, while Makensy got an upgrade due to voting to allow her to join.

Julie Chen Moonves catches us all up on night one before introducing us to the next eight houseguests.

Quinn is a nurse recruiter from Omaha and has the most gorgeous hair I have ever seen. He says that it is the first thing people notice about him. He is a BB SUPERFAN with his own Zing Bot.

Brooklyn is a self-described spicy cupcake, sweet on the outside and spicy and sassy on the inside. She is also a pageant girl and a mom.

Matt is an urban cowboy who loves being outdoors. He is also a big family guy who loves working out. Oh, and he is also single.

Lisa is a celebrity chef who loves the beach. She thinks she will win by making magic happen.

Leah is a cocktail waitress who loves socializing. She came from humble beginnings and says nothing will stop her from winning.

Cedric is a former Marine who had a tough life growing up. He was raised by his grandma and wants to find a way to give back after all she has done.

T’Kor is from Atlanta and has a crochet business. She was born in London and thanks her mom and Mama Kay for helping her become such a strong woman.

Kenney is a cop who spent several years working undercover. His brother died from addiction, which motivated him to work in law enforcement and get drugs off the street.

Quinn, T’Kor, Matt and Leah enter the house first. They take a tour and get to know each other. The others also enter and introduce themselves.

Cedric sees Kenney’s American flag tattoo and already suspects he is either a cop or in the military.

Julie introduces them to Ainsley. They will also have to vote if they want to keep her in the house.

Ainsley is once again not entering the house. She then confesses that she is an AI, surprising the eight new houseguests. They will have to play in the same kinds of competitions as last night.

This time, the yes voters will put together a motherboard. The one who finishes the fastest will win an upgrade power.

The no voters will do a facial recognition game. The loser will get a downgrade in their game.

Quinn, Leah and T’Kor are in the YES group.

Brooklyn, Matt, Lisa, Kenney and Cedric are in the NO group.

The sixteen guests meet for the first time.

Ainsley then tells them that she will be making announcements about the game. She says that she will tell the upgraded players what they won in private.

Chelsie and Cedric are downgraded and will be mascots. They cannot compete in any competitions but are eligible for eviction.

Julie tells them Ainsley is telling the truth.

Quinn won the upgrade along with Makensy. One will win a Deep Fake HOH and one will win America’s Veto.

Ainsley has something else planned….on Sunday….stay tuned!!!!