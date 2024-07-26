Masterchef Generations Recap for 6/26/2024

-The top twenty are competing for the very first time on Masterchef on Fox. The winner of the challenge will not only get an immunity pin, but they will save their generation from elimination.

-Mystery Box challenge time! The boxes contain pictures of each contestant as a child. They will have one hour to make a next-level comfort food from their childhood.

-It is a mad dash to the pantry as everyone gets their ingredients.

-Millennial Michael is making crab cakes with salad.

-Dough not fail me now…the Boomers love their dad jokes.

-Boomer Geags compares hand mixing to a workout.

-Becca from Gen Z is making short ribs.

-Gen Z Murt is making a chicken mango curry to represent growing up in Florida with his mom.

-Gen X Kimberly makes a Sloppy Joe with lots of veggies, calling it a Stylish Joe.

-Sunshine from Gen X makes a lamb shank, which worries Chef Gordon Ramsay because she is using a pressure cooker.

-There are 47 years between some of the contestants…I didn’t realize the age range until the judges mentioned it.

-Warren the Boomer makes lobster mac and cheese.

-Rebecka the Boomer makes a blackberry meatloaf with Bok choy.

-Gen Z Fatima is making chicken with jollof rice and plantains…. which burn.

-As always, the judges give commentary as the contestants cook.

-Kamay the Millennial vows to make the little girl she was in Haiti proud with her fried chicken.

Geags makes Shepards pie to represent his childhood.

-Before long, time is up, and the judges taste each dish.

-Top dish from Team Millennials: Kamay! Her fried chicken thigh with Haitian red bean sauce and rice reminds her of her mom’s special cooking. The judges love the flavor and heat.

-Top dish from Team Gen Z: Adam! His fried peach pie with lemon basil curd and cream is cooked perfectly and filled with delicious flavor.

-Top dish from Team Gen X: Sunshine! Her lamb shank with veggies and mashed potatoes remind her of her grandparents. The dish tastes amazing and flavorful.

-Top Dish from Team Baby Boomer: Rebecka: Her blackberry hoisin meatloaf and sides is so good that even Joe likes…even though he hates meatloaf and hasn’t eaten it since The Brady Bunch aired.

-Rebecka wins the challenge, immunity and saves all the Boomers from elimination.

-Worst Dish from Team Gen Z: Murt! His chicken mango curry with rice is a mess and under seasoned….and tastes like spicy baby food, as per Joe.

-Worst Dish from Team Millennial: Si! His Vietnamese sweet and sour soup with lobster and rice looks pretty, but it very ‘out there’ and overcooked. The broth saved the dish. It had too many ideas that were decent, but poorly executed.

-Worst Dish of Team Gen X: Daniela! Special report interrupted what she made.

-Si is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned.