Fox Announces Celebrities for Lego Masters Holiday Bricktacular

The sleigh bells are jingling, the snowflakes are falling and the LEGO® bricks are twinkling! Host Will Arnett returns alongside Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard as judges for the third installment of the holiday-themed event special LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, airing this holiday season on FOX. The four episode two-night event series will coldly go where no snowman has gone before, with unpredictable twists and surprises. Special celebrity guests include Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.), Holly Robinson Peete (Queens Court, Meet the Peetes), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Other Black Girl) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Harold and the Purple Crayon) pairing up with fan-favorite former contestants – Christine Blandino (Season 3), Stephen Joo (Season 3), Aaron Newman (Season 1) and Corey D. Samuels (Season 1) – to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. In the end, one team will earn the title of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champions and leave with the coveted trophy. Raise a glass and make an early mistle-toast to the holiday season!

FOX’s competition series LEGO Masters, based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. In the series, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters. The fifth season is scheduled to air in the upcoming 2024-2025 season and will feature a new batch of masterful builders from across the country challenged with creating the most inventive designs to date.

LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells, Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Banijay represent the format internationally.

Fans of LEGO Masters can watch anytime on Hulu, Fox.com, On Demand and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.