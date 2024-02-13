Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News

Paramount Home Entertainment today announced the hit series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, executive produced by star David Oyelowo, series creator Chad Feehan (Ray Donovan) and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), arrives on April 30 on Blu-ray™and DVD. The original series about Bass Reeves (Oyelowo), the most legendary lawman in the Old West, was Paramount+’s most-watched global series premiere in 2023. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES will be released in a three-disc Blu-ray or DVD set that features all eight episodes and over two hours of bonus content, including all-new special features, a behind-the-scenes look at every episode and an exclusive interview with production designer, Wynn Thomas (Malcolm X, Hidden Figures, A Beautiful Mind).

The phenomenal cast includes Emmy® Award nominee David Oyelowo (Silo, Selma), Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill, Gaslit), Demi Singleton (King Richard, The Deliverance), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant, Cherry), Emmy® Award winner Barry Pepper (The Kennedys, 61), Grantham Coleman(Rustin, Bardo), Shea Whigham (Gaslit, Perry Mason), Oscar® recipient Donald Sutherland (Pride & Prejudice, Ad Astra) and Emmy® Award nominee3Dennis Quaid (Goliath, The Special Relationship).

Created for television by executive producer, writer and showrunner Chad Feehan, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES also is executive produced by Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, outside of Paramount+ international markets.

SYNOPSIS

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as one of the first Black U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost of his beloved family.

SPECIAL FEATURES

A Breed Apart: Production Design with Wynn Thomas – Exclusive Interview (only available on Blu-ray & DVD)

Unbreakable: The Legend of Bass Reeves (only available on Blu-ray & DVD)

Behind the Story featurettes for all eight episodes

The Native American Nations

Behind the Battle of Pea Ridge

Building the World of LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

The Legend Behind the Badge

Meet The Characters

Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo)

Jennie Reeves (Lauren E. Banks)

Sally Reeves (Demi Singleton)

Billy Crow (Forrest Goodluck)

Esau Pierce (Barry Pepper)

George Reeves (Shea Whigham)

Judge Isaac Parker (Donald Sutherland)

Sherrill Lynn (Dennis Quaid)

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The PHE division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

Street Date:

April 30, 2024 (Blu-ray™ and DVD)

U.S. Rating:

Not Rated

Canadian Rating:

14A – Violence, Language May Offend

Blu-ray™ Format:

Audio: English 5.1 Surround Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: English SDH

DVD Format:

Audio: English 5.1 Surround Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH

Run Time:

Approx. 6 Hours

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]