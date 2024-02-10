Breaking
TCA Announces Show News for ABC

By Sammi Turano Feb 10, 2024
TVGrapevine just learned that ABC and Disney+ made several show announcements, as per the TCA press conferences, which are being held this week.

 

What we know:

Abbott Elementary is returning for season 4

Jessica Capshaw will make an appearance on season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy

Goosebumps will return to Disney + for a second season

The Golden Bachelorette will air this fall

Jeopardy Masters is returning for season  2

Celebrity Family Feud will return for a tenth season

The Emmys will air September 15th

More news soon…

 

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

