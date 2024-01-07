Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 12/20/2023THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Annemarie Wiley, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff -- (Photo by: Emily Shur/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023

-Dorit is upset about PK eating two different kinds of chips? I do that when I’m PMSing. I don’t see what the big deal is?

-Eaglewoman the spiritual healer is quite interesting….I actually want to learn more about this kind of stuff.

-PK completely calls BS on Eaglewoman….and gets yelled at by Dorit.

-PK needs to give commentary on everything this season….he is hilarious.

-I would love to go on a retreat like this.

-Her God-given government name cannot be Eaglewoman completely sent me…..

-From what I gather, these women all hate each other but are sucking it up to go on this retreat? Or at least really dislike each other?

-Everyone looks like they are trying really hard not to laugh during this ceremony.

-I forgot that Erika said Dorit and PK were going to be the next to split.

-That’s not a showman, that’s a bitch is my new favorite burn.

-Erika being emotional is…..so unexpected.

-Sutton has every right to not take sides and be friends with both Kyle and Kathy.

-I get why Kyle is upset, but Kathy isn’t there to defend herself, nor was she really given a fair chance to do so.  I am sure the truth is somewhere in the middle of what Kyle is saying and Kathy’s unheard story.

-Random group hug.

-Sutton mistaking a salted caramel for an earplug made me laugh more than it should have.

See also  ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Vacation

-Avi needs his own show.

-Jennifer Tilly! I would love to see her as a friend of.

-Hearing Sutton about financial freedom and breaking away from her ex-husband made me realize that she is an incredibly strong woman.

-Erika’s confessional bob is adorable.

-Erika talking about the possibility of Tom dying and how she has grown since the scandal is something I never expected to hear from her.

-I have so much respect for Kyle realizing that alcohol was no longer serving her and becoming sober.

-This raw marriage talk is probably the most realistic thing we have seen in a long time.

-Jax and Jaid trying to put gas in Garcelle’s car is so relatable to anyone who has ever been a teenager.

-I love how Garcelle tries to take her sons’ feelings into consideration when it comes to work and life.

-It breaks my heart to see Jax and Jaid saying that they wish Garcelle could have been there for them more.

-I would be so annoyed if someone was bugging me when I was on the phone for work. Yes, he wants to also play golf with Bob, whomever that may be, but it is still rude.

-I would be so mad if my husband told me I had enough tattoos…I am on Kyle’s side with this one….he has no right to tell her what to do with her body.

-You tell him, Kyle! Do what you want with your body, girl!

-More next week, stay tuned.

See also  The Bachelor Recap 3/11/19

