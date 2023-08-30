  • Wed. Aug 30th, 2023
    • Home
    '
    America's Got Talent Recap for 8/30/2023
    AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Qualifiers 2 Results” Episode 1813 -- Pictured: Ahren Belisle -- (Photo by:Trae Patton/NBC)
    Recaps

    America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/30/2023

    author
    0 minutes, 47 seconds Read

    America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/30/2023

    It is the second results show for this season of America’s Got Talent on NBC. Two acts will move on while everyone else goes home.

     

    Recap time…then results.

     

    Dani Kerr and Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy–Dani is out, Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy is in.

     

    Alfie Andrew vs. Sharpe Family Singers. Alfie is in, Sharpe Family Singers are out.

     

    Ahren Belisle vs. Andrew Stanton: Ahren is in, Andrew is eliminated.

     

    Three G vs. Ryland: Ryland is in, Three G is out.

     

    Steele Panther vs. Murmination vs. Erica Coffelt. Murmination is in, the other two are going home.

     

    After a performance and update from Shin Lim, we get to the top three….Alfie and Ryland are eliminated.

     

    Now it is the final two….Murmination and Ahren move on, while Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy are eliminated.

     

    More next week, stay tuned.

    Related posts:

    World Taekwondo Team Talks to TVGrapevineAmerica’s Got Talent Recap for June 15, 2021 America's Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021America’s Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021 America's Got Talent Recap for June 29, 2021America’s Got Talent Recap for June 29, 2021 America's Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021
    See also  TV Shows 2021: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled?
    author

    Sammi Turano

    Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

    Similar Posts

    %d bloggers like this:
    Empréstimo saque aniversário bmg.