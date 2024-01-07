Breaking
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: JoJo Siwa in the SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST "Pressure" episode airing Monday, Nov. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Pete Dadds/ FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023

-Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test opens with the remaining seven recruits discussing the difficulty of the experience.

-Everyone is dreaming about Billy…..which sounds weird, but also kind of makes sense?

-The staff thinks things are right on schedule, despite the fact that half the recruits are gone. The pressure is going to escalate at this point.

-The recruits take a helicopter to their next location. Despite the fact that the location is gorgeous, they are all in for a tough day.

-They are all going to have to attempt the commando cliff crawl….using a single rope to go across a ravine. Once they are at the halfway point, they will have to tackle the regain.

-Bode Miller is up first and struggles with the halfway point. He barely passes the task.

-One by one, the other recruits take on the task. Erin Jackson fails, along with Jojo Siwa, Tyler Cameron and Jack Osbourne.

-Tom Sandoval ends up passing, while Nick Viall fails.

-The recruits are shamed for their failures and must carry the equipment and winners of the challenge back to the barracks on foot.

-Nick struggles carrying Tom, so JoJo takes over and crushes it. She tries to be encouraging, but Jack doesn’t want to hear it.

-Nick is suffering from hypothermia, so everyone bands together to help him.

-As Nick recovers, the staff questions him and asks if he is giving up. He admits he is hitting a wall but won’t give up because he wants to make his fiancée and future child proud. After a tough talk from the staff, he is sent on his way.

See also  The Masked Singer: Who Popped Out of The Box?

-The recruits are called to another task….a grueling circuit drill. Several recruits are struggling, but they all are determined to finish and not give up….especially Jack.

-Bode also struggles to the point where he is in tears. The staff thinks he is being disrespectful to them, which leads to him being pushed even further in the circuit.

-Afterward, JoJo continues to encourage everyone.

-The staff talks to Bode, who breaks down and ends up talking about the death of his daughter. He is told that he is doing well, but needs to check his attitude.

-More next week, stay tuned.

