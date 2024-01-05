Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023

-The staff wonders who will stay or who will leave as the recruits get ready for the day.

-KELLY RIZZO! It is a dinglehopper, not a fork! 🙂 In all seriousness, it is creative AF to comb her hair with a fork.

-They have to carry a 200 lb boat over the lake in teams. Bode Miller and Erin Jackson are the leaders of each team.

-Erin is such an incredible role model….I want my goddaughters to see her and be inspired by her.

-Erin’s team, which consists of Kelly, Tyler Cameron and Tom Sandoval, seems to be struggling.

-Bode’s team has Jack Osbourne, Jojo Siwa and Nick Viall. Jack gets hurt, but powers on.

-Kelly is in so much pain she cannot even walk. Her back keeps giving out and she is struggling.

-Bode’s team makes it to the lake, while Erin’s team finds a river to lead to the lake.

-Tyler holds Kelly and calms her down. However, she is in too much pain to go on.

-The course continues with Bode’s team paddling across the lake and going into extraction vehicles. Erin’s team fails the task. Tyler throws up and is told to pull himself together.

-The staff calls Erin in for a chat. She explains how she leads quietly instead of screaming. The staff talks to her about her life and how the death of her mother impacted her life. She remains strong during the interrogation and won’t let them intimidate her.

-When Erin gets back, she and Tyler talk about losing their moms and how it changed their lives forever. Tyler remembers how he fought with his mom right before she died. Both of them talk about how they love their moms.

-Tom talks about Scandoval and how it impacted his life.

-The recruits are called for another task where they fight each other. Tom takes the brunt of it and gets a lot of blood on him. He is called to talk to the staff afterward. He tells them about Scandoval and they give ZERO fucks about it. They tell him own it and start taking accountability for his actions.

-More next week, stay tuned.

