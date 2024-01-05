Breaking
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
The Amazing Race 35 Premiere Recap for 9/27/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE Release Date Announced
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/12/2023
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Big Brother 25 Recap for 9/20/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/26/2023
The Crown Final Season Preview
Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
The Brothers Sun Sneak Peek
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/26/2023
Fri. Jan 5th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024 #Bode Miller #Erin Jackson #fox #jack osbourne #jojo siwa #Kelly Rizzo #nick viall #Reca #Scandoval #special forces fox #SPECIAL FORCES WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST #Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023 #tom sandoval #Tyler Cameron
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Bode Miller in the SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST “Character” episode airing Monday, Oct. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Pete Dadds/ FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023

-The staff wonders who will stay or who will leave as the recruits get ready for the day.

-KELLY RIZZO! It is a dinglehopper, not a fork! 🙂 In all seriousness, it is creative AF to comb her hair with a fork.

-They have to carry a 200 lb boat over the lake in teams. Bode Miller and Erin Jackson are the leaders of each team.

-Erin is such an incredible role model….I want my goddaughters to see her and be inspired by her.

-Erin’s team, which consists of Kelly, Tyler Cameron and Tom Sandoval, seems to be struggling.

-Bode’s team has Jack Osbourne, Jojo Siwa and Nick Viall. Jack gets hurt, but powers on.

-Kelly is in so much pain she cannot even walk. Her back keeps giving out and she is struggling.

-Bode’s team makes it to the lake, while Erin’s team finds a river to lead to the lake.

-Tyler holds Kelly and calms her down. However, she is in too much pain to go on.

-The course continues with Bode’s team paddling across the lake and going into extraction vehicles. Erin’s team fails the task. Tyler throws up and is told to pull himself together.

-The staff calls Erin in for a chat. She explains how she leads quietly instead of screaming. The staff talks to her about her life and how the death of her mother impacted her life. She remains strong during the interrogation and won’t let them intimidate her.

See also  The Masked Singer: The First Double Elimination

-When Erin gets back, she and Tyler talk about losing their moms and how it changed their lives forever. Tyler remembers how he fought with his mom right before she died. Both of them talk about how they love their moms.

-Tom talks about Scandoval and how it impacted his life.

-The recruits are called for another task where they fight each other. Tom takes the brunt of it and gets a lot of blood on him. He is called to talk to the staff afterward. He tells them about Scandoval and they give ZERO fucks about it. They tell him own it and start taking accountability for his actions.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 9/25/2023Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 9/25/2023 Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023 Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023 Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2023

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Recaps

Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Recaps

Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora

TV News

Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023

Ai generated art is a rapidly developing field of technology[…].