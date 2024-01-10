Breaking
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST: Jack Osbourne in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST airing Monday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Pete Dadds/ FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2023

-Everyone wakes up for another day of training. Tara Reid is put in charge of being Duty Recruit. She relays this message to everyone else, but they only make fun of her and the way she talks.

-Tara struggles, but she gets help from her fellow recruits. Tyler Cameron even takes her bag.

-Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, is hurt, but Foxy and Rudy are not having it and yell at her.

-Everyone must cross a body of water that is ice cold while reciting answers to questions they were given the night before. They were given mnemonics to help them out as well.

-Tara is first and while she passes the water test, she cannot answer the question right away. She also loses one of her eyelashes in the process. It is a fail.

-Tom Sandoval is up next. He is using this opportunity to win back the family honor. Or something….he passes.

-Savannah Chrisley is the next to do the challenge and passes.

-Everyone else goes through it, with JoJo Siwa, Jack Osbourne, Dez Bryant and Robert Horry are seen passing, while Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna fail.

-Blac Chyna is ready to leave due to her bad knees.

-The recruits now must do a rappelling challenge and go head to head.

-Robert is doing this for his dad.

-Robert and Dez are up first with Robert passing and Dez failing.

See also  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap 7/8/2020: Driving & Defending Denise

-Two by two, the recruits go down. JoJo passes, Bryan fails. Kelly Rizzo passes, Erin Jackson fails.

-Jack Osbourne also passes, while Tyler Cameron fails.

-Some of this goes to fast to see who wins and loses

-Savannah gets sick and throws up the whole way down and fails her first challenge. Bode Miller passes.

-Blac Chyna is up last. Since there is an odd number of recruits, Dez goes again to try and pass. She cannot complete the challenge and drops out. Dez has a meltdown and also drops out. To be fair, while he reacted poorly, being in the air like that and in pain, I can see why he would be agitated.

-Dez talks to the staff and admits he needs to control his emotions. While he cannot stay, they understand where he is coming from.

-I feel like we didn’t see half the recruits this episode. Where was Nick? We also saw Kelly, Bode, Tyler and Erin for mayyyybeee 30 seconds.

-More next week, stay tuned.

