Breaking
Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning
The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama
The Food That Built America Recap for Penny Candy Craze
Asphalt City Sneak Peek
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Winners
Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 4/3/2024
Turtles All The Way Down Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024
Will Trent Recap for 3/26/2024
Will Trent Recap for 4/2/2024
Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks
Masterchef Junior Recap for Magic Castle
Bachelorette Announced as Joey Chooses Fiancée
So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed
Night Court Recap for The Best Dan
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Sad Cupcakes
The Food That Built America Recap for Let Them Bake Cake
Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify
Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me
The Masked Singer: All About the Pasta
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview
Shirley Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Looks
NBC Summer 2024 Schedule
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Worth the Cooties
Fraggle Rock Season 2 Preview
Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024
Quiet on Set Preview 2
So Help Me Todd Recap for Dial Margaret for Murder
Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune
The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
The Baxters Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
Lethally Blonde Preview
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Thu. Apr 4th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning

By Sammi Turano Apr 4, 2024 #CBS #Recap #young Sheldon #Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists Catholics and an Attempted Drowning
Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists Catholics and an Attempted Drowning“Baptists, Catholics, and an Attempted Drowning” -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series YOUNG SHELDON, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo Credit: Robert Voets/ ©2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning

The episode opens with Missy drinking coffee. Mary asks her why and she says she didn’t get sleep last night due to people doing it. Mary starts to apologize, but Missy says it was Georgie and Mandy. She is grossed out and leaves, with George coming in, looking for breakfast and wanting to know why she is mad. Missy declares the house has thin walls.

Mary and George discuss Mandy and Georigie having premarital sex in their house. George has no issue with it, but Mary does. She then goes to talk to Georgie and Mandy about it and getting married, but they say there is no hurry.

Mary tries to argue about it when Sheldon and Evan come in to get Sheldon’s computer. Mary is upset they interrupted the conversation.

Georgie says they should just get married, much to Mary’s delight. Sheldon asks if he has to be best man, but Georgie says no, even though Sheldon is the best and a man. He agrees to do it, but the others aren’t sure. Evan wants to go, but they all say no.

 

Mandy tells Audrey and Jim about the wedding and debate over having it at City Hall vs. a traditional wedding. Jim leaves to let the ladies talk and they finally come to an agreement, despite Mandy thinking there is a catch.

 

Everyone gathers at the Cooper house to discuss the wedding. The men bond while Mary and Audrey fight over a Baptist wedding vs. a Catholic wedding. The guys stop their bonding over beer to see what is happening as the two ladies continue to fight, resulting in the McCallisters leaving.

See also  Real Housewives of Dallas Recap for RV Having Fun Yet?

 

Later on, Mary complains to George, who just wants to eat in peace. Mandy and Georgie come home for dinner and wonder where the McCallisters went. Mary tries to explain what happened, but Mandy thinks Mary is trying to get her to take her side. The argument escalates to how they are going to raise CeeCee and if she will get baptized.

 

The next day, Mary calls Pastor Jeff to baptize CeeCee. They are almost caught by Missy, but she is luckily not interested in what they are doing.

 

Mandy and Audrey go shopping and discuss the wedding. The subject of the church comes up again and Mandy reiterates that she doesn’t care about the religion CeeCee is raised with at this point. Audrey convinces her to try on a sweater and gets CeeCee baptized by her priest, giving him a tip for his troubles.

 

At another dinner, everyone gets along with neither woman knowing about the baptisms.

Sheldon comes home angry that Evan upgraded his computer. He storms off, mad he has no room to go into. Jim wonders if he will be okay, with Adult Sheldon saying he has a hot wife and Nobel Prize, so he turned out fine.

 

Later on, Mandy and Mary chat while doing the dishes. Mary confesses to the baptism and upsets Mandy, who tells Audrey in a fit of anger. Audrey confesses to her own baptism, making Mandy even angrier, with Jim wisely not getting involved.

 

Mandy tries to talk to Georgie about it, but he tries to remain diplomatic, leading to an argument and him saying she sounds like her mother. She storms off.

See also  ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for The Geezer Bus and a New Model for Education

 

Sheldon is on his new and improved computer when Georgie comes in to crash with him. They talk about the situation with Mandy, but Sheldon makes it about himself and his new smarter computer, confusing Georgie.

 

Mandy talks to Dale and MeeMaw about the situation. They both listen and try to offer ways to help when Georgie shows up with flowers. The two of them make up and decide to get married at City Hall…..despite Dale wanting a nap. They decide not to invite the parents…..as the episode comes to a close.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Young Sheldon Recap for 11/12/2020 ICYMI Young Sheldon: Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for 12/3/2020 Young Sheldon Renewed for THREE More SeasonsICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings

Sammi Turano Apr 4, 2024
Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama

Sammi Turano Apr 4, 2024
Recaps

The Food That Built America Recap for Penny Candy Craze

Sammi Turano Apr 4, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Young Sheldon Recap for Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama

Recaps

The Food That Built America Recap for Penny Candy Craze

Who is flip huston ?.