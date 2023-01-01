The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/1/2023

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/1/2023
  • Gizelle and Robyn may be Reasonably Shady, but Karen is the Queen of Shade….the Grand Dame if you will.
  • Ray trying to figure out what Grindr is has to be one of the cutest things ever.
  • Say what you will about Mia, but she loves her kids so much.
  • A sister wife without benefits…..so a best friend for the adults and an auntie to the kids? I don’t get it.
  • Mia’s stepmom and Jacqueline’s mom were high school best friends….talk about a small world!
  • Wait….G is a sugar daddy now? Or are he and Mia helping Jacqueline out financially? I am so confused.
  • How did nobody know that the name Chris is not common? I went to school with like 20 of them.
  • Wait, who is this new Deborah woman?
  • ‘We didn’t do anything. We just put on the pants.’ That line made me laugh more than it should have.
  • I am with Wendy, I cannot sit still either.
  • Eddie saying he got a donut for Wendy and then the kids busting him by saying it was for him….is such a family thing to do.
  • It is so hard to believe that Eddie just might be a nice guy?
  • Thought when watching the women order lunch: They do say thank you, but what happened to the word PLEASE?
  • I have some very close girlfriends I love more than anything in the world, but there is no way in hell I am taking a flashlight and looking up their cooches.
  • La’Dames are fans of Karen the Grand Dame…..I kind of like it! I also confess that I am a La’Dame.
  • I am the Muhammed Ali of live shows…..well, all righty then!
  • Not gonna lie, I would totally go see Karen’s show.
  • Mia calling Karen out for sharing something she told her in confidence during the show was an epic moment.
  • ‘Complete your build a puss project and leave me the f**k alone at my show!’ Karen is killing it tonight with her one liners.
  • The black and white moments strewn throughout Karen’s show is pretty cool.
  • Rando Sesame Street character…..Candiace is hysterical
  • More next week, stay tuned.
