The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/1/2023
- Gizelle and Robyn may be Reasonably Shady, but Karen is the Queen of Shade….the Grand Dame if you will.
- Ray trying to figure out what Grindr is has to be one of the cutest things ever.
- Say what you will about Mia, but she loves her kids so much.
- A sister wife without benefits…..so a best friend for the adults and an auntie to the kids? I don’t get it.
- Mia’s stepmom and Jacqueline’s mom were high school best friends….talk about a small world!
- Wait….G is a sugar daddy now? Or are he and Mia helping Jacqueline out financially? I am so confused.
- How did nobody know that the name Chris is not common? I went to school with like 20 of them.
- Wait, who is this new Deborah woman?
- ‘We didn’t do anything. We just put on the pants.’ That line made me laugh more than it should have.
- I am with Wendy, I cannot sit still either.
- Eddie saying he got a donut for Wendy and then the kids busting him by saying it was for him….is such a family thing to do.
- It is so hard to believe that Eddie just might be a nice guy?
- Thought when watching the women order lunch: They do say thank you, but what happened to the word PLEASE?
- I have some very close girlfriends I love more than anything in the world, but there is no way in hell I am taking a flashlight and looking up their cooches.
- La’Dames are fans of Karen the Grand Dame…..I kind of like it! I also confess that I am a La’Dame.
- I am the Muhammed Ali of live shows…..well, all righty then!
- Not gonna lie, I would totally go see Karen’s show.
- Mia calling Karen out for sharing something she told her in confidence during the show was an epic moment.
- ‘Complete your build a puss project and leave me the f**k alone at my show!’ Karen is killing it tonight with her one liners.
- The black and white moments strewn throughout Karen’s show is pretty cool.
- Rando Sesame Street character…..Candiace is hysterical
- More next week, stay tuned.