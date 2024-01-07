Breaking
Henry Kissinger Dead at 100

By Sammi Turano Jan 7, 2024
Henry Kissinger Dead at 100

Sad news in the world of politics tonight. Henry Kissinger, who was the last surviving member of the US Cabinet under the Nixon administration has died. He was 100 years old.

Prior to his death, he was the oldest living former Cabinet member.

“Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut,” a statement provided via a Kissinger Associates news release said.

The Harvard graduate escaped Nazi Germany in 1938 and went on to be an interpreter for the Army, which eventually led to him becoming a US citizen and earning a bronze medal for counterintelligence.

He went on to become national security advisor in the Nixon administration in 1968 and then secretary of state in 1973, becoming the first person to hold both roles. He continued his role as secretary of state under the Ford administration. He also worked as a national security consultant under the Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

After his time in office, he went on to serve on several boards and took on teaching positions. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for negotiating the settlement that ended the Vietnam War with Le Duc Tho of North Vietnam (who refused the honor).

Henry is survived by his wife Nancy, two children and five grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.

