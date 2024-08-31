Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That

THE CAT IN THE HAT KNOWS A LOT ABOUT THAT! is based on a Learning Library book series and new episodes are timed to Read Across America Day to celebrate reading.

The animated series aims to promote children’s literacy in science as it follows the magical adventures of 6-year-olds Nick and Sally, who travel the world with the Cat in the Hat as their guide. As they travel in the Cat’s customized vehicle and learn about material properties, engineering design, physical science, forces and motion, and more.

Opposites Attract: Premieres Tuesday, March 13:

Nick gets some new train cars for his train set and wants to add them to his train, but the magnets won’t connect. The Cat takes them to the Magnetic Fields where they learn how magnets work.

The Talents of Balance: Premieres Tuesday, March 13

Nick is trying to learn how to ride his bike so the Cat takes him and Sally to Balence Point, where he discovers the things to keep in mind when trying to maintain your balance.

Who Can See the Wind?: Premieres Wednesday, March 14

Sally wants to fly her kite but can’t seem to work out the timing to get the wind right – after all, you can’t see wind. The Cat takes them to Windnasium where they learn to “see” wind in all kinds of ways.

Gravity Drop: Premieres Wednesday, March 14

When Nick’s favorite flyer gets stuck in the tree, Nick wishes he could jump really high and retrieve it, but gravity holds him down. Cat takes them to Gravity Drop where they discover what happens when there’s more or less gravity. And Nick figures out how to use gravity to get his plane back.

Nick’s Cricket: Premieres Thursday, March 15

Nick wants to create a new home for the cricket in their backyard, but the cricket won’t go in. The Cat takes them on a journey but has to make an emergency landing on Lagoona-Maroon, where they discover what they really need to consider when making a shelter.

Go With the Flow: Premieres Thursday, March 15

Nick and Sally are frustrated by a puddle that always forms at an inconvenient spot on the sidewalk. They go to a water park and learn that water always seeks the lowest level.