Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 4, 2024
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023

-This week we kick off with a soccer themed head-to-head challenge….fusion style!!! Chef Tony Messina is on hand to help.

-Each team will kick a soccer ball to choose their two fusion themes.

-Ryan and Raneisha get French and Japanese.

-Donya and Jermaine get Spanish and Mexican.

-Devon and Atoye get Thai and Chinese.

-Dahmere and Sandra get Greek and Italian.

-Carmen and Johnathan get Japanese and Thai.

-Jason and Sammi get Indian and Greek.

-The best chef from the winning team will get a special reward.

-In a 4-3 vote, the blue team keeps its winning streak, with Johnathan winning for best dish. He gets a trip for two to Vegas to visit Allegiant Stadium.

-The blue team play bubble soccer and each get a Keurig machine.

-The red team must hand shred parmesan cheese, shuck peas and dice pancetta.

-Raneisha seems to be in a bad place and breaks down during lunch.

-Brad comes back from the game in a lot of pain. His body is shutting down due to the surgery he had before joining the show.

-Dinner service time!

-Raneisha and Atoye set the fish station on fire, upsetting both Chef Ramsay ans Donya.

-Dahmere takes charge for the blue team.

-Jermaine serves bad scallops,

-Chef Ramsay loves Dahmere’s risotto.

-Chef Ramsay puts pressure on Raneisha, who refuses to break.

-Jason keeps getting ahead of himself while cooking the fish, which upsets Devon and causes the steak he is cooking to be ice cold. However, they are able to get things under control.

-Donya and Carmen work well together with the meat station.

-Everyone succeeded with the dinner service.

-After the dinner service, Brad withdraws from the competition due to his health issues.

-Both teams must nominate two people to eliminate.

-Raneisha and Sandra and Jason and Jermaine are in the bottom. Jermaine is confused since he thought Devon was going up instead of him.

-Raneisha is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned.

