Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With Friendsgiving Coffee

By Sammi Turano Jan 10, 2024
If you were alive in the nineties, chances are you watched Friends. (NBC’s Must See TV on Thursday nights, anyone?) The show gave us Dr. Drake Ramoray, Ross and Rachel and Smelly Cat, along with many other memories.

The six titular characters often spent time at Central Perk, the coffee shop where Rachel got her first job after leaving Barry at the altar. Joey also worked there while ‘on a break’ from his acting career and it is where Phoebe’s songs became massive hits for a few minutes a day.

Now you can take Central Perk home with you! For the next few days, we will be featuring their coffees. Today’s selection is Friendsgiving, a pumpkin spice blend that is perfect for this time of year….or any time a pumpkin craving hits. Check out more details below.

It’s like dessert in a mug! The perfect combination of pumpkin pie & medium roast coffee with notes of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Available for a limited time this holiday season.

The coffee can be brought by itself and part of several special gift bundles. Right now, it is priced at $14.99 or can be purchased as a subscribe and save plan for $13.49 per bag.

Make sure to also buy a Central Perk mug to enjoy it in!

