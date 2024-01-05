Breaking
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview

By Sammi Turano Jan 5, 2024
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview:

Peacock to Stream Exclusive First Look at Season 11 as Part of New Special “A Decade of Rumors and Lies” on Wednesday, Dec. 13

 

 

  • Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” returns as the former SURvers attempt to pick up the pieces following a scandal that jolted the tight-knit friend group. With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships. Season 11 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
  • On Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT, Bravo will debut a brand new “Vanderpump Rules” special, “A Decade of Rumors and Lies,” taking a look down memory lane at 10 years of the most talked about deceptions and transgressions within the friend group. The following day, Peacock will stream an extended version of the special with exclusive sneak peeks of the upcoming season. Fans can catch all prior seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” on Peacock.
COMING UP THIS SEASON

  • As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.
  • Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on “Dancing with the Stars”to a new cocktail book.
  • Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.
  • With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.
  • Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.
  • Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.
  • In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof … locked in a stalemate for the house.
  • Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.
  • “Vanderpump Rules” is produced by Evolution Media. Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd executive produce.
