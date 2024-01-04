Breaking
Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE

Lessons in Chemistry Wins SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Academy Award winner Brie Larson stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ series “Lessons in Chemistry,” based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1950s, the series follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson) as she battles a patriarchal society in her quest to be a scientist. When she finds herself without a lab, Zott accepts a job as a television host for a cooking program who dares to show that women are far more than queens of the kitchen. As Zott boldly exposes the overlooked intelligence and fierceness of women to homes across the country, “Lessons in Chemistry” shines an important light on the progress, and lack of progress, that has been made in the way women are perceived in society, allowing the audience to compare what has happened in the past to what is occurring in modern day.

“It isn’t every day that a character like Elizabeth Zott walks into your life,” stated “Lessons in Chemistry” executive producer Natalie Sandy. “When tasked with translating the rich world and characters in Bonnie Garmus’s book to screen, it was impossible not to recognize our mission as a great privilege and responsibility. The entire team behind ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is so honored and humbled to receive this award, which we could not have done without an astounding novel as our North Star. We are so incredibly grateful for the recognition and feel empowered to continue telling stories that not only resonate with women, but inspire them to find their voices.”

See also  Kristen Bell to be Honored at Critics Choice Awards

“Lessons in Chemistry” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Laura Hurley, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Lilly Liu, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Sherin Nicole, Patricia Puentes, Christina Radish, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, and Lynn Venhaus, and Lauren Veneziani, as well as Board member Grae Drake.

