  Mon. Aug 28th, 2023
    Outchef'd Recap for 8/24/2023
    Recaps

    Outchef’d Recap for 8/24/2023

    Outchef’d Recap for 8/24/2023

    -Robin is a critical care nurse from Washington, DC. Joe Sasto is Top Chef royalty. The two of them are about to go head to head in a cooking competition. If she gets one vote, she wins $5000.

    -They have 45 minutes to make a dish with bison.

    -The two of them begin cooking. She makes deconstructed bison on Weck, while he makes bison au poivre.

    -Joe is nervous because he has never cooked with bison before. Robin worries because she is using puff pastry in her dish and it takes awhile to cook correctly.

    -While the two of them cook, Eddie Jackson gets some judges off the streets of NYC. All of them are first responders.

    -I never thought of cooking potatoes in a ricer, what an interesting idea!

    -Before long, time is up and the judges taste each dish. They give the pros and cons on each before voting for their favorites.

    -Eddie thanks the judges for their service and reveals that Chef Joe and Robin each got two votes. She gets the money and an autographed apron from Joe!

    -More next week, stay tuned!

     

