Outchef’d Recap for 6/22/2023

-Ariana Merchant is going to be competing against Darnell Ferguson. She is a home cook who thinks she is auditioning for a different show.

-I love how her, Ashton (brother) and Sara (BFF) want mimosas before she begins what she thinks is her audition.

-The two of them have 45 minutes to cook their dish. It will be tasted by a panel of judges and she will win five thousand dollars if one judge picks her dish.

-The one ingredient they must use? LOBSTER!

-Ariana is now very nervous, but she decides to make a lobster eggs Benedict with truffle hollandaise.

-Darnell makes Parisan gnocchi with lobster sauce and poached lobster.

-Both dishes sound delicious, but Darnell’s sounds more like what I would order in a restaurant.

-Darnell struggles a bit with his gnocchi, but manages to make it work.

-Ariana used the lobster butter for the English muffins, which is a fantastic idea,

-Eddie is looking for judges on the street…..which is hilarious. I would say yes to a free lobster meal in a heartbeat!

-Ariana begins to struggle and freak out when she has a brain fart and forgets how to make potatoes. She ends up not using them,

-It comes down to the very last second, but both of them end up finishing their dishes on time.

-The judges eat both dishes and give the pros and cons of each. They have no idea one is made by a home cook and the other is made by a professional chef.

-The winner of the cook-off is…..ARIANA!! She got two of the four votes, even though she only needed the one to win. She gets $5,000 and a signed apron from Darnell.

-More next week!

