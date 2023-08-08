Outchef’d Recap for 7/6/2023
-This week’s episode is Marcus Andrews (who is a home cook) vs. professional chef Antonia Lofaso.
-They have 45 minutes to cook a dish with cheese as the star ingredient.
-Marcus makes mac and cheese with cheesy meatballs in a BBQ sauce.
-Antonia also makes mac and cheese, but hers has ricotta toast as a side dish.
-This mac and cheese is so fancy compared to my simple recipe! I would try either one of them, to be honest. I’d even try the meatballs and ricotta toast.
-Eddie looking for judges to try food on the streets of NYC will never fail to make me smile!
-Marcus seems to be struggling with time and hopes his meatballs get done in time.
-Antonia’s cream sauce looks next level delicious.
-Marcus continues to struggle with his meatballs, while Antonia seems to be doing well with getting her food done on time.
-It is a challenge, but Marcus is able to get everything on a plate before time runs out.
-Both dishes look and sound delicious, but if I had to pick, I would choose Marcus’s.
-The judges give pros and cons of each dish before coming to their decision on which one reigns supreme.
-The results are in and…..Chef Antonia wins it all!
-More next week, stay tuned!