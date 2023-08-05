0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 37 Second

Masterchef Recap for 8/2/2023

-This week, each region gets a mystery box for all of them to share.

-The box contains a chicken that one person must divide between everyone in the region. If they mangle it, they will have to make do since they will not get another one.

-Jennifer chooses the Midwest to start ten minutes later than everyone else. This upsets the team since they worked together and helped the South win the previous challenge.

-The teams divide the chickens among themselves and begin to cook dishes that represent their region and talent.

-The Midwest finally gets to begin and they feel the stress of starting so late.

-I don’t know who said he needed liquor to drink, but I am with him on that!

-The judges walk around to see where each cook stands and to offer them advice when needed.

-Several of the cooks seem to be struggling and they are all nervous at the end when the judges taste each dish.

Top dishes:

-Brynn: Her chicken cacciatore is delicious and has great flavor even though it didn’t use the part of the chicken traditionally used in the dish.

-Kendal: His BBQ chicken is exceptional, moist and delicious. The sauce is so good that Chef Ramsay takes the rest of it home with him.

-Grant: His chicken marsala is a ‘home run.’

-Kennedy: Her crispy chicken thigh is simple but thought provoking.

-Kennedy wins the immunity pin! She and the West team are all safe. Lizzie is relieved because her dish was the worst in her region.

Worst dishes:

-Purvi: Her butter chicken looks dull and is a complete mess all around.

-Jennifer: Her roasted chicken breast looks strange, and the risotto side is overcooked.

-Sarah: Her chicken roulade is dry and cooked incorrectly.

Sarah is eliminated…..and in another twist……Purvi is also sent home.

More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com