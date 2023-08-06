0 0

Read Time: 52 Second

Masterchef Recap for 6/7/2023

-Tonight’s Masterchef chooses cooks from the West….with Susan Feniger as the guest judge.

-Lizzie is up first with her halibut and veggies. While the plate lacks color, the flavor more than makes up for it….giving her four yeses!

-Gigi’s spicy salmon tostadas fail to impress, as does Tyson’s Utah scones.

-Amanda’s herb crusted halibut is a mixed bag, but ultimately, she is given an apron.

-Megan’s espresso custard is impressive, but not enough to get her an apron.

-Madame Donut makes ahi tuna with sushi rice. It is described as sassy, delicious and worthy of four yeses!

-Kennedy’s elk tenderloin is beautifully plated and tastes even better. She unanimously gets her apron!

-James makes crab cakes in honor of his mother, while Calvin(at 18 years old is the youngest competitor so far) makes halibut cheek tacos. They are vying for the final apron of the night. Sadly, Calvin fails to impress, but James wins them over and gets the apron.

-More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com