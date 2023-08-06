TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Madonna Out of ICU After Health Crisis

0 0
Read Time:31 Second

Madonna is currently in the hospital after suffering a serious bacterial infection. The Material Girl had initially been in ICU after being hospitalized on Saturday but was put into a regular room earlier today. Her longtime manager Guy Oseary released the news on Instagram earlier today.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

He went on to say that she is expected to make a full recovery, despite the fact that she was reportedly found unresponsive prior to her Saturday hospitalization.

More information will be released as it becomes available. TVGrapevine sends Madonna well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Bob Saget Opens Up to Al Roker

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *