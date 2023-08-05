0 0

Masterchef Recap for 6/14/2023

-Tiffany Derry is the final guest judge for the auditions round…..representing the South.

-Reagan makes jerk shrimp with roasted corn and red peppers. It is well seasoned and delicious, giving her an apron…and a hug from Aaron.

-Austyn’s ribeye steak with salsa verde is a mixed bag with the salsa being undercooked and the steak being cooked more medium than medium rare. She is sent home.

-Kendal makes filet minion, crawfish cream sauce and mashed potatoes. It is perfectly cooked and earns him an apron.

-Jessica’s fried pork dish with plantains has an inconsistent flavor, so she is sent home. She does, however, impress the judges with her flamenco dancing.

-Michele’s cream cheese filled crepe and apples is missing the flavor components (and almost caused Tiffany to break her tooth, so she is sent home.

-Jennifer makes an apple blossom tarte. It is sloppy but tastes delicious. She gets an apron despite Chef Ramsay’s reservations.

-Sav’s Southern fried chicken with pickled green tomatoes and slaw is delicious and the South on a plate, earning her an apron.

-Kolby, who is the son of Thornton Chandler (NFL star), makes a crawfish etouffee. Chef Ramsay brings Kolby’s PawPaw (who taught him how to cook) into the room to help taste the dish. It is the cutest thing ever….and it is so sweet to see him give Kolby the apron.

