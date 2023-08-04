0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 0 Second

Luann and Sonja Welcome to Crappie Lake Snark and Highlights for 7/16/2023

-Luann seems to really enjoy being in Benton and planning these events for the town.

-The event ideas, such as the bullfight, actually sound like a lot of fun.

-Sonja cleaning poop off her show and freaking out over it was hilarious.

-It is so sweet that the ladies got lemonade from the kids…..and even better that they helped them sell more.

-Somehow the limo is even more out of place than anything in this episode…..only because seeing it was so unexpected.

-I never knew what going mudding was, but it kind of looks like fun.

-The ladies just seem to be having fun this episode, which makes it even better,

As an aside, I need to work out more so I can look as good as Luann in a bikini.

-The mayor seems incredibly entertained listening to the antics Luann and Sonja faced so far.

-The fact that they weren’t able to secure the playground after their hard work is so heartbreaking.

-Sonja practicing telling the mayor (with the life-size cardboard cutout) and acting all seductive completely sent me….

-More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com