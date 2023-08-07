0 0

Luann and Sonja Welcome to Crappie Lake Premiere Snark and Highlights

Episode 1:

-This show reminds me of The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie.

-The motel and town preparing for the arrival of Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan is actually really sweet.

-Russell Jay-Staglik, who is a TV producer and from the town of Benton where the ladies are staying, goes to a town hall meeting to let everyone know what is happening with the show. His family, including his mom and twin brother still live in this town.

-COVID really impacted the town, which is why the ladies are coming. He wants to bring the spark back into the town and help them out.

-The town seems really excited to have Sonja and Luann arrive, but they don’t know which celebrities are showing up at this point. Their guesses are Kim Kardashian or Vin Diesel.

-The ladies get a hero’s welcome as their plane lands.

-We’re gonna sweat like whores in church here….that line killed me.

-Why does Sonja carry several pairs of panties in her purse?

-Honestly, you would think the ladies would be a bit more polite about their accommodations. It may not be the Ritz Carlton, but it is still cute and they are visiting a small town affected by COVID. Have some manners!!

-The ladies are tasked with building a park, promoting a Christmas in July event, increasing tourism, working at the animal shelter and putting together an end of summer performance.

-Noodling was never on my top ten list of things to do, and after watching this…it still isn’t.

-Luann caught a catfish with her bare hands.

Episode 2:

-Sonja demands things from the owner such as wastebaskets and for her garbage to be taken out….only for him to comment on her dildo, which it out for all to see.

-The ladies entering the town hall meeting in a scooter like thing is hysterical.

-Not gonna lie, I would have also stopped to see the firemen….I have a thing for firemen, what can I say?

-Luann flirting again….as usual. She is so funny and cute trying to talk to guys.

-The ladies now have a car of their very own to drive, so they aren’t using the one provided by the hotel.

-I think the entire town came to audition and prepare for the Benton Follies and they all seem to be having fun.

-The ladies are ready to PARTY!

-The bar they are at reminds me of one I used to go to when I was living in Pittsburgh. I guess all towns have similar kinds of bars…simple, but kind of homey and fun at the same time?

-I think Sonja has the hots for this Bill dude. So does Luann.

-The guys are all stripping for no apparent reason. Also, Bill has a Richard tattoo on his back. The other dude has a back full of intricate tattoos which are beautifully done.

-More next week, stay tuned!

