CBS Releases Statement on the Death of Bob Barker

CBS released the following statement on the death of The Price Is Right host Bob Barker:

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

Photo credit: CBS BROADCASTING INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

