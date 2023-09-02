  • Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023
    Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76
    Jimmy Buffett. PHOTO: BRUCE GLIKAS/BRUCE GLIKAS/FILMMAGIC
    Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

    Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76. He is known for his hits such as Margaritaville and Hey, Good Lookin’, as well as his incredible concerts.

    Sad news for the world of music today. Singer Jimmy Buffett, known for his mega-smash hit Margaritaville, has died. He was 76 years old.

    His loved ones confirmed his death via his social media pages and website:

     

    “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

    His cause of death is unknown as of press time. However, the Grammy winner was forced to reschedule a show in Boston this past year after dealing with an undisclosed illness. He addressed it at the time by apologizing and promising to come back to perform.

    He is survived by wife Jane and kids Savannah, Sarah and Cameron. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

