0 0

Read Time: 28 Second

Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

Sad news for the music world. Sinéad O’Connor, known for hits such as Nothing Compares 2 U, has died. She was 56 years old.

Her family released the following statement to the media:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family confirmed in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com