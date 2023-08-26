Bob Barker Dead at 99

Sad news for the world today. Legendary host Bob Barker, best known for hosting The Price Is Right, has died. He was 99 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement.

The animal rights activist hosted the show up until his retirement in 2007, when Drew Carey resumed hosting duties.

Throughout his career, he donated millions of dollars to animal neutering programs. He always ended his shows by saying, “And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

