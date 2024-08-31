Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie Talks to TV Grapevine

Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie Talks to TV Grapevine

-How does it feel to be a part of The Wiggles 100th album?

It feels really special. To be able to continue on what The Original Wiggles started 33 years ago is really an honor that is hard to describe. The majority of the album is brand new music and it’s very satisfying to know that children are still enjoying and connecting with the new music we are writing.

-How would you describe Wiggle and Learn? (album and series)

It’s a really lovely mix of educational and entertaining material for all children to sing and dance and listen along too.

-What made you decide to become a Wiggle?

I believe it was more of a calling. Growing up with The OG Wiggles, Greg, Murray, Jeff and Anthony, you thought they would be Wiggling forever. When the three original Wiggles (Greg, Murray and Jeff) decided to retire in 2012, I was working with the Company and was asked to continue the purple shirt. Now 12 years later it makes me so happy that I am a part of the new group of Wiggles that families sing and dance along with.

-Did you ever think that The Wiggles would have such a huge impact on society? How does it feel to be a part of that movement?

The Wiggles have always been loved. And I think that’s because it has always been about the children and being part of their world and what they love. And that continues today… parents can trust The Wiggles to be a safe fun place for their children.

-Why do you think The Wiggles have such appeal to the younger audience?

The bright colours, the way we speak to the children and how natural it comes across on screen, I think all of these approaches and devices help children feel comfortable watching the show. It’s engaging but never over stimulating.

-How do you think The Wiggles have evolved over the years? (before/after you have been a part of it)

I think The Wiggles have always been able to move with the times but also keep the same if that makes sense. More importantly I think it’s always been new and invigorating and that’s largely because of Anthony Wiggle [sic] and his creativity and ability to constantly bring new music and old music to the beat of life.

-What do you think the future holds for The Wiggles?

We are putting a lot of focus on our Wiggles YouTube channel at the moment and have some very exciting collaborations coming up in the next few months. With the eight Wiggles now the group has more energy and more for the children to enjoy than ever before. Each child can hopefully find something special in their favourite Wiggle and be inspired to dance and sing and enjoy music and I think that puts the future in a pretty good spot.

-Are you working on any other projects?

We are about to start a brand new series of Ready Steady Wiggle which will start filming soon which is exciting as well as some massive news for next year’s music which we will be able to share soon. :))

-Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I have started playing tennis and am loving it so much. Haha.