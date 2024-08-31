O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION? TO AIR SUNDAY, MARCH 11, ON FOX

The O.J. Simpson case is probably one of the most talked about in US history. Now there will be an all new special airing on Fox, that may leave America in shock and changing the way they think about what happened forever.

Below is a clip, as well as more information, courtesy of Fox.

In 2006, O.J. Simpson sat down with noted publisher and TV/film producer Judith Regan for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994. For over a decade, the tapes of that infamous interview were lost – until now. Simpson’s explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious “Trial of the Century.” Hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, the shocking special O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION? will air Sunday, March 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The two-hour broadcast will air with limited interruptions and will feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the program. Additionally, O’Brien will be joined by a panel of analysts who will discuss the historic and newsworthy interview, providing timely analysis and context for this shocking, never-before-seen footage.

https://youtu.be/3Fpgd5U0Src