0 0

Read Time: 18 Second

Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building

Only Meryl in the Building! It has just been revealed that the legendary Meryl Streep will be starring in season three of Hulu’s smash hit series Only Murders in the Building. Check out Selena Gomez confirming the news below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com