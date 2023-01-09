0 0

Diana Jenkins Exits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Another housewife has left the building. Diana Jenkins, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, announced today that she will not be returning for another season.

“As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Diana’s time on the show was not without controversy. She got into several fights with co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke and declared herself a villain after one infamous altercation. She also showed off her lavish lifestyle by throwing epic events on several occasions.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lisa Rinna was leaving the show after eight seasons.

More news will be announced as it becomes available.

