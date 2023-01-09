Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Cast Revealed

January 9, 2023

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Peacock)
The ex-wives are back! Bravo just announced the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 4, which will once again feature several ex-wives from the franchise, including several who appeared in season two.

Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi are all said to be a part of the cast. Bravo confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today.

 

The season, which will take place in Morocco, will begin filming next week. No other news is available as of press time. Season three of the series will drop later on this year on Peacock.

 

