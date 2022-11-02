0 0

In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for 11/2/2022: Blindsided

Case 1: Omar Cardenas

Jabali Dumas grew up in San Fernando Valley, California. According to his loved ones, he was a special guy and overall good guy. He worked as a sanitation worker to support his family, including his son Jabali Jr.

The Shooting and a Suspect

On August 19th 2019, a shooting occurred at an outdoor strip mall. The victim was shot in the head. It was Jabali.

His family received the news and rushed to the hospital, where he was initially in stable condition. As his family stood vigil, police tried to figure out what happened. People were cooperative and let authorities know that someone began shooting in broad daylight. He was a heavyset Hispanic man who was in dark clothing.

Security video was able to follow his moves, which showed him in a barber shop and eventually at a discount store, where he talked to the cashier and complimented her looks. After he left, the shooting occurred. People began ducking for cover, with Jabali getting hit. The alleged shooter matched the description of the man seen in the security video earlier.

Later on, there was a hit and run in the area, which involved a black Toyota Camry. The driver matched the same description of the earlier man. The car’s plates are run and the suspect is identified as Omar Cardenas, who was in the Pierce Street Gang.

The Investigation Begins

Two days later, Jabali is still on life support and his family learns his condition is worse than they realized. They make the decision to take him off life support and he dies. The case is now a homicide investigation.

Authorities try to find a connection between the men. They think there is a connection with the barber shop and the fact that they were in rival street gangs….until Jabali went to prison and turned his life around.

A deeper investigation goes into the case as they try to piece together what happened that day. They are also looking for Omar, who has disappeared.

Description and Reward

The FBI is soon involved in the case and Omar becomes a top ten most wanted fugutive. Jabali’s family will stop at nothing to bring Omar to justice.

Omar is between 250 and 300 pounds, wears glasses and could have close cropped or longer hair. He could be anywhere, including Mexico and working in construction….and he is considered armed and dangerous.

15 Seconds of Shame 1: Donald Whitingham

Donald Whitingham is wanted for the murder of a sixteen-year-old in Philadelphia. He is six foot three, speaks with a Jamaican accent and may be in the New Orleans area.

Missing Child 1: Brooke Roberts

Brooke Roberts was last seen in October 2019 near Hesperia, California. She and her parents Julie Englehart and John Roberts were staying at a Motel 6 in the area at the time of her disappearance. Her mom was cleaning used trailers in the High Desert Area. Julie and John are also missing. Brooke would be 12 today.

Case 2: Justin Smith

Dianna Brice was a loving and devoted mother who went missing on March 30th, 2021. She was expecting her second child at the time of her disappearance. Her mom Betty described her as a go-getter who was very family oriented.

The day she disappeared, Dianna had gone with Betty to the laundromat and then went to the doctor with her boyfriend Justin. She had called Betty to get some meds for her, which Betty agreed to do….only to find out that Dianna and Justin never went to the appointment. Betty called her, but she did not answer. She also tried Justin, who told her that Dianna exited the car after an argument.

Betty decided to call the cops after Dianna was not seen or heard from by the time she got home from work. She suspected that Justin did something to her….and her fears were confirmed when she saw and Instagram video with a car on fire that she recognized was Justin’s. His wallet was found in the car, but Dianna was missing.

The Search and Suspect

A massive search began for Diana, and on April 6th, she was found dead. The case is now a homicide investigation.

The case revealed that on the day Dianna was murdered, Justin had called his friend Tylydiah Garrett at 1:27pm. They had a five minute window between 1:22 and 1:27 when Dianna sent her final text message. It is believed that she was killed during this time.

Forty-five minutes later, Justin met Tylydiah at the garage that he owned. She also purchased gas tanks and gas, and later on it is believed that she helped him dispose of the body and set Justin’s car on fire to destroy any evidence.

Dianna is believed to have been shot in that car and evidence was piling up against Justin.

Memories of Dianna….and Disturbing Details

Dianna’s best friend Taylor remembers her friend as a loving person and what she thought was a love story between her and Justin. She thought everything was fine until Dianna got pregnant. Taylor remembers that the two of them were not on good terms because Dianna thought Justin contracted an STI. She confronted him and he accused her of sleeping around. Taylor talked to Dianna about the situation, which included Justin wanting to step away from her and the baby’s life.

FBI Gets Involved

The FBI took on the case and began looking for both Justin and Tylydiah. It is believed that he was going to go to Cuba, but due to the fact that he burned his wallet in the car, he was unable to board the ship. He ended up in Orlando, where he called Tylydiah. He then went to Atlanta, where he called her again via a borrowed phone. It is believed he was heading to Greensboro, North Carolina. He has not been seen since.

Tylydiah went to Philadelphia, where she was eventually arrested.

Description

Justin is 24 years old, five foot eight and 170 pounds. He has connections in Greensboro, New Castle, Delaware and Brooklyn, New York. It is also possible he could be in Atlanta or Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

15 Seconds of Shame 2: James Hatsis

James Hatsis is wanted in Greene County, Georgia on four counts of child molestation. He fled the country in 2011 and could be in Estonia or Latvia.

Missing Child 2: Melissa Gonon

Melissa Gonon was last seen on April 29th, 2021 at her home in the Bronx, NY. She is fifteen, in need of medication and said to be in danger. At the time of her disappearance, she was five feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

