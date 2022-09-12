Survivor 43 Cast Announced
“LIVIN” – 18 new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:59 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, one winning tribe will earn supplies at the opening challenge while the remaining tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.
The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR:
VESI Tribe (Red):
Cody Assenmacher, elevator sales
Jesse Lopez, political science PhD
Dwight Moore, graduate student
Nneka Ejere, pharmacist
Justine Brennan, cyber security sales
Noelle Lambert, US Paralympian
BAKA Tribe (Yellow):
Mike “Gabler” Gabler, heart valve specialist
Owen Knight, college admissions director
Sami Layadi, pet cremator
Elie Scott, clinical psychologist
Morriah Young, teacher
Jeanine Zheng, UX designer
COCO Tribe (Blue):
James Jones, event planner
Ryan Medrano, warehouse associate
Geo Bustamante, project manager
Lindsay Carmine, pediatric nurse
Karla Cruz Godoy, educational project manager
Cassidy Clark, designer