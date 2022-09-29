0 0

The Young and the Restless to Launch Showcast

CBS announces a new companion showcast for THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the Network’s #1 daytime drama for 35 consecutive years. The audio-only showcast will debut on Friday, Sept. 30, the same day the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season. The showcast will go live on weekdays and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS will be the first and only daytime drama series with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their favorite stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio that captivated many at-home audiences for years.

“We are thrilled to be launching THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS as a showcast. As we continue to expand our podcast offerings, we find shows that share a deeply passionate fanbase translate well into the audio space,” said Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount. “We’ve seen significant success with this strategy with THE LATE SHOW POD SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT and THE DAILY SHOW: EARS EDITION and expect similar results with THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.”

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrates five decades of romance and rivalry all season, building off classic storylines with the return appearances of fan favorites and more intrigue and family drama for the iconic characters.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS airs weekdays on CBS, is streaming on Paramount+, and will be available via audio on all major podcast platforms starting Friday, Sept. 30 .

