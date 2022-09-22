Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances

September 22, 2022 Sammi Turano Previews, TV Shows 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 7 Second

Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Songs and Dances

  • Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream
  • Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will pentorm a Jive to Jailhouse Rock
  • Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to Burning Love
  • Sam Champion, nd pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Viennese Waltz to Heartbreak Hotel
  • Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Bossa Nova Baby
  • Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to Suspicious Minds
  • Jessie James Decker and or Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to Trouble
  • Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Rumba to Always on My Mind
  • Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Jive to King Creole
  • Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to All Shook Up
  • Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Quickstep to Viva Las Vegas
  • Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will performs a Tango to A Little Less Conversation
  • Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to Shake, Rattle and Roll
  • Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Quickstep to Hound Dog
  • Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to Can’t Help Falling In Love

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
About Sammi Turano 4373 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)