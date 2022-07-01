Read Time:2 Minute, 33 Second
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Episode 4 Snark and Highlights
- I just realized that their names are in alphabetical order during the intro.
- Dorinda’s morning time seems so relaxing.
- I like how the women are planning an event of their own each day. This time, it is Taylor, who is doing 80s aerobics with Dorinda, a tea party and other fun surprises.
- Brandi explaining what a mangina is probably made things worse. Eva was a lot nicer than I would be to listen to her and kind of let it go.
- These aerobics outfits remind me of that episode of The Golden Girls where they decided to join a gym and Dorothy and Blanche got roped into buying flashy, expensive outfits.
- Shouldn’t Dorinda have told the women about the no food in the bedroom rule when everyone arrived? Also, why did she put food in their rooms in the first place.
- Did we seriously spend ten minutes on this no food in bedrooms rule? Also why did Dorinda not understand that Tamra was upset over her behavior and not the rule?
- I don’t know if this is Scary Island or Bluestone Manor. Same, Phaedra, same.
- Even Marco didn’t know the rule was in effect for this event, so maybe Dorinda should have been more clear about the rule.
- Richard Simmons meets Elton John……I can see it and I like it!
- Eva eating and taking shots before the workout is such a mood.
- Tamra and Vicki skip the event and break the no food upstairs rule by eating the food Dorinda put there in the first place.
- Marco seems so sweet, just saying.
- The workout event looked fun.
- I forgot that Taylor spent $50,000 on Kennedy’s birthday party.
- This venue looks gorgeous!
- Are they still fighting over this stupid rule? Sheesh, LET IT GO!
- FINALLY! Everyone hugged it out and seem to be getting along.
- Jill talking about her history with Dorinda is interesting….I never knew that Jill got her on the show and how much she did for her when Richard was dying.
- The prohibition party looks like a blast based on the costumes alone.
- This bunghole thing is…..interesting, but something I would try.
- I love how even Marco is getting in on the action when they decide to dance with the burlesque dancer Dorinda invited.
- Brandi is being so rude by interrupting Dorinda’s story and then pulling Tamra away to drink and dance in the kitchen.
- Phaedra punishing her son while on vacation because he was being naughty at home was an unexpected moment, but one that showed how dedicated she is to being a mom.
- First of all, I think Jill was joking about being on Eva’s show and second of all, Dorinda never should have said anything or gotten involved.
- Why is Dorinda even involved in this? Eva said no, Jill seemed okay with it and was again, probably joking about being on the bed, so I fail to see why she got involved.
- More next week, stay tuned.
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights from 6/29/2022
Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere Persons of Interest Recap