Crystal Minkoff Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Sad news for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. Crystal Minkoff, who was a fan favorite since joining the show in season eleven, announced that she is leaving the show. Check out her announcement below.

A post shared by Crystal Kung Minkoff 孔令华 (@crystalkungminkoff)

Crystal joined the show as a friend of Kathy Hilton, sister of OG cast member Kyle Richards. She soon became a fan favorite and shared many vulnerable moments, including her relationship with her brother, her eating disorder and facing racism. She also faced many tough moments with her castmates, most recently with Annemarie Wiley.

We wish Crystal the best of luck and will miss her on the show!

