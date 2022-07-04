July 4, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Get Supr

Sammi Turano July 4, 2022
0 0
2 min read
Sammi's Favorite Things: Get Supr
0 0
Read Time:49 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Get Supr

Need a new drink to boost your wellness and energy? Look no further than Get Supr! It is clean, hemp-infused and best of all, it is a great cocktail addition check out more information below!

Get Supr is hemp-infused instant coffee for those who want freedom from anxiety, and who want to prioritize wellness with peace of mind in their everyday hustle using clean ingredients. Their blend is NON-GMO, gluten and dairy-free, using 100% Organic Arabica Coffee, infused with Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (0.0% THC).

Get Supr is an instant wellness brand. Their instant coffee packets make it easy for you to incorporate your caffeine love affair into your daily life – whether that is throwing a stick in your purse for your midafternoon boost between meetings or packing sticks for traveling so that you always have a smooth energy option. Get Supr allows you to bring wellness on the go wherever you go.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV
0 0
3 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV

June 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: For The Kids
0 0
3 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: For The Kids

April 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: Grammy Gifting Suite Goodies
0 0
4 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Grammy Gifting Suite Goodies

April 5, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sammi's Favorite Things: Get Supr
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Get Supr

July 4, 2022 Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Girl in the Picture
0 0
1 min read

What to Watch: Girl in the Picture

July 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Aftershock Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Aftershock Sneak Peek

July 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Back to Lyla
0 0
1 min read

What to Watch: Back to Lyla

July 2, 2022 Sammi Turano