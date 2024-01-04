Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at some of our favorite things in pop culture. First up is Favorite New Podcast.

This year’s recipient is Me Time with Maggie Lawson. The Psych alum launched this podcast earlier this year and has had some incredible guests, including Tim Omundson, Kristen Doute, Melanie Lynskey and Joel McHale. Each one shares their favorite ways to unwind (spend their me time, if you will), relaxation techniques and of course, some of their favorite memories with Maggie.

Every guest has their own special story to tell, while Maggie gives her own tips on enjoying every ‘me’ moment. Maggie also has the special ability to make each guest feel at ease and the listener to feel as if they are relaxing with a girlfriend over a glass of wine.

It is a perfect way to allow people to figure out their own ways to spend their ‘me time’ and best of all, get to know more about Maggie herself.

We are proud to give Me Time with Maggie Lawson the title of Favorite New Podcast of 2023!

