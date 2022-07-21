0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 54 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Milanis Clark

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

I guess we can say my career began at 3 years old. I know! My step-mother is a singer who sings at different venues and clubs with her band and she would bring me up on stage to sing with them. Not knowing all the words but I was always able to sing the melody and choruses of the songs. I was being groomed to be on the stage and perform from a young age.

-Who inspires you as an artist?

Oh that is easy Beyonce! Beyonce is a true performer/artist who knows who she is and knows what she wants to do. She has been in the business longer than I have been alive and she is still current today. I love how hard she works and the time she puts into it. Beyonce for me is one of the greatest entertainers and she cares about her music as I care about mine. I could only aspire to be like her when I grow up.

-Tell me about working on TINA?

Working on TINA is super fun and exciting. The cast and crew were so welcoming and we treat each other like family. Being on TINA THE MUSICAL on Broadway is always being prepared and ready to perform; 8 shows a week / 7 days a week and giving the same energy as the night before. Honestly I love it. This is what I love and to be able to perform daily in a Broadway show for an iconic artist such as TINA TURNER is awesome. I can say I was one of the few to experience the phenomenon of TINA and even getting to know her back story even more.

-Tell me about working on Better Nate Than Ever?

Better Nate Than Ever was super cool too! We had so much fun while filming. Working with Tim Federle was great he made everyone feel comfortable and made sure we were having a good time. I still pinch myself to this day because I can’t believe I am in a Disney movie with Lisa Kudrow!!! The shock on my face when I saw her come out the room. It was such a great experience.

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Marsai Martin. I think she is so smart, beautiful and go-getter. I mean come on to become hollywoods youngest executive producer before she is an adult is such an accomplishment. She is so cool and would love to work with her one day.

-What’s next for you? Any new projects planned?

Definitely new projects coming up can’t wait for you guys to hear.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

Well I am actually double jointed. It freaks my mom out because she thinks I am going to break something but I reassure her that I will be fine haha.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

Currently I am watching Stranger Things. I like to watch a bit of horror and vampire stuff here and there. Anything that is good and as my mom says “kid-friendly” I watch.

-Anything else you want to tell America?

Keep reaching for your goals and never give up. That is what I am doing and the skies the limit for me. I intend to be on all your tv screens at home singing and acting.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media