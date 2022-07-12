0 0

Big Brother 24 Live Feeds: Manic Monday

The following highlights are from yesterday’s live feeds, which were obtained via Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network. All statements are based on what I read and heard and in my own words.

Spoilers ahead, you have been warned.

Everyone suddenly seems worried about following the rules and how they are perceived in the house, especially Paloma.

Taylor is most likely going home if she is put on the block. Everyone thinks she hasn’t made an impact and that it won’t make Daniel a target if she leaves.

It looks like Michael won POV and Taylor is the replacement nom. Paloma tells her to keep fighting and she is her friend….which is unexpected.

Taylor apologizes for rubbing people the wrong way. Daniel tells her she is killing it and did well by talking to Paloma.

Monte and Brittany seem to be forming a bond and she wants him in her alliance. He will think about it. They do agree that Indy would be a good target for next week.

There has apparently been more talk about the Backstage pass people, making everyone wonder if there will be a competition of some sort to make two of them the real nominees this week.

Taylor issues apologies to the houseguests and they seem to be coming around to her and finally accepting her….but is it too little, too late?

Ameerah speculates that there will be a double elimination this week. Daniel doesn’t think this is the case, but instead thinks that one of the Backstage people will be a third nominee.

Indy, Brittany and Ameerah are targets for next week, while Paloma is another one Pooch and Joseph want gone.

The house is once again against Taylor because they think she can’t be trusted with her gameplay.

Paloma wants Pooch and Turner gone.

Terrance tells Taylor he is upset they are both on the block and they need a miracle to keep them both in the house.

Taylor continue to make amends and ends up forming a possible alliance with Brittany. She also talks to Monte who misunderstood her initial intentions with her gameplay.

There are rumors that Ameerah wants to get rid of Pooch. It is also rumored this is being instigated by Brittany.

In another twist of events, Taylor seems to bond with Joseph and Pooch.

Daniel thinks Paloma is losing it and wants to get out of there alliance and instead work with Nicole and Ameerah.

Nicole thinks that IF Taylor stays, she will be right back on the block with Michael.

Michael worries about what will happen if Taylor is evicted in a unanimous vote.

