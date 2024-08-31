Sports

NFL 2024 Schedule

By on Saturday, August 31, 2024
NFL 2021: Week 2

NFL 2024 Schedule

Via FF Today:

Week 1
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 5 8:20 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Kansas City Chiefs
 Fri Sep 6 8:15 pm  Green Bay Packers  Philadelphia Eagles ¹
 Sun Sep 8 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  New York Giants
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Chicago Bears
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Seattle Seahawks
4:05 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Cleveland Browns
4:25 pm  Washington Commanders  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:20 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Detroit Lions
 Mon Sep 9 8:15 pm  New York Jets  San Francisco 49ers
¹ This game is being played in Brazil.
  Week 2
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 12 8:15 pm  Buffalo Bills  Miami Dolphins
 Sun Sep 15 1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Baltimore Ravens
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Dallas Cowboys
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Detroit Lions
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Denver Broncos
8:20 pm  Chicago Bears  Houston Texans
 Mon Sep 16 8:15 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Philadelphia Eagles
  Week 3
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 19 8:15 pm  New England Patriots  New York Jets
 Sun Sep 22 1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  New Orleans Saints
4:05 pm  Carolina Panthers  Las Vegas Raiders
4:05 pm  Miami Dolphins  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Dallas Cowboys
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Los Angeles Rams
8:20 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Atlanta Falcons
 Mon Sep 23 7:30 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Buffalo Bills
8:15 pm  Washington Commanders  Cincinnati Bengals
  Week 4
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 26 8:15 pm  Dallas Cowboys  New York Giants
 Sun Sep 29 1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  New York Jets
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Indianapolis Colts
4:05 pm  New England Patriots  San Francisco 49ers
4:05 pm  Washington Commanders  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Cleveland Browns  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 pm  Buffalo Bills  Baltimore Ravens
 Mon Sep 30 7:30 pm  Tennessee Titans  Miami Dolphins
8:15 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Detroit Lions
  Week 5
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 3 8:15 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Atlanta Falcons
 Sun Oct 6 9:30 am  New York Jets  Minnesota Vikings ¹
1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Denver Broncos
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  New England Patriots
4:05 pm  Arizona Cardinals  San Francisco 49ers
4:25 pm  Green Bay Packers  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  New York Giants  Seattle Seahawks
8:20 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Pittsburgh Steelers
 Mon Oct 7 8:15 pm  New Orleans Saints  Kansas City Chiefs
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
  Week 6
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 10 8:15 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Seattle Seahawks
 Sun Oct 13 9:30 am  Jacksonville Jaguars  Chicago Bears ¹
1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  Baltimore Ravens
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Denver Broncos
4:05 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Carolina Panthers
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  New York Giants
 Mon Oct 14 8:15 pm  Buffalo Bills  New York Jets
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Kansas City, L.A. Rams, Miami, Minnesota
  Week 7
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 17 8:15 pm  Denver Broncos  New Orleans Saints
 Sun Oct 20 9:30 am  New England Patriots  Jacksonville Jaguars ¹
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Buffalo Bills
4:05 pm  Carolina Panthers  Washington Commanders
4:05 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  San Francisco 49ers
8:20 pm  New York Jets  Pittsburgh Steelers
 Mon Oct 21 8:15 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Arizona Cardinals
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Chicago, Dallas
  Week 8
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 24 8:15 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Los Angeles Rams
 Sun Oct 27 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  New York Jets  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Detroit Lions
4:05 pm  Buffalo Bills  Seattle Seahawks
4:05 pm  New Orleans Saints  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Carolina Panthers  Denver Broncos
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Cincinnati Bengals
8:20 pm  Dallas Cowboys  San Francisco 49ers
 Mon Oct 28 8:15 pm  New York Giants  Pittsburgh Steelers
  Week 9
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 31 8:15 pm  Houston Texans  New York Jets
 Sun Nov 3 1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Baltimore Ravens
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  New York Giants
4:05 pm  Chicago Bears  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Green Bay Packers
4:25 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Seattle Seahawks
8:20 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Philadelphia Eagles
 Mon Nov 4 8:15 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Kansas City Chiefs
Bye: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
  Week 10
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 7 8:15 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Baltimore Ravens
 Sun Nov 10 9:30 am  New York Giants  Carolina Panthers ¹
1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 pm  Tennessee Titans  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  New York Jets  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Detroit Lions  Houston Texans
 Mon Nov 11 8:15 pm  Miami Dolphins  Los Angeles Rams
¹ This game is being played in Munich.

Bye: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle
  Week 11
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 14 8:15 pm  Washington Commanders  Philadelphia Eagles
 Sun Nov 17 1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Detroit Lions
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Tennessee Titans
4:05 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Denver Broncos
4:05 pm  Seattle Seahawks  San Francisco 49ers
4:25 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Buffalo Bills
8:20 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New York Jets
 Mon Nov 18 8:15 pm  Houston Texans  Dallas Cowboys
Bye: Arizona, Carolina, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay
  Week 12
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 21 8:15 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Cleveland Browns
 Sun Nov 24 1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Houston Texans
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Green Bay Packers
8:20 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Los Angeles Rams
 Mon Nov 25 8:15 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Los Angeles Chargers
Bye: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets
  Week 13
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 28 12:30 pm  Chicago Bears  Detroit Lions
4:30 pm  New York Giants  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Miami Dolphins  Green Bay Packers
 Fri Nov 29 3:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Kansas City Chiefs
 Sun Dec 1 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  New York Jets
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Washington Commanders
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New Orleans Saints
4:05 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Carolina Panthers
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Baltimore Ravens
8:20 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Buffalo Bills
 Mon Dec 2 8:15 pm  Cleveland Browns  Denver Broncos
  Week 14
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 5 8:15 pm  Green Bay Packers  Detroit Lions
 Sun Dec 8 1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  New York Giants
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Miami Dolphins
4:05 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Buffalo Bills  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  Chicago Bears  San Francisco 49ers
8:20 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Kansas City Chiefs
 Mon Dec 9 8:15 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Dallas Cowboys
Bye: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
  Week 15
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 12 8:15 pm  Los Angeles Rams  San Francisco 49ers
 Sun Dec 15 1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  New Orleans Saints
4:25 pm  Buffalo Bills  Detroit Lions
4:25 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Denver Broncos
4:25 pm  New England Patriots  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 pm  Green Bay Packers  Seattle Seahawks
 Mon Dec 16 8:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Minnesota Vikings
8:30 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Las Vegas Raiders
  Week 16
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 19 8:15 pm  Cleveland Browns  Cincinnati Bengals
 Sat Dec 21 1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Kansas City Chiefs
4:30 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Baltimore Ravens
 Sun Dec 22 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New York Jets
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Indianapolis Colts
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Miami Dolphins
8:20 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Dallas Cowboys
 Mon Dec 23 8:15 pm  New Orleans Saints  Green Bay Packers
  Week 17
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Wed Dec 25 1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Pittsburgh Steelers
4:30 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Houston Texans
 Thu Dec 26 8:15 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Chicago Bears
 Sat Dec 28 1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Cincinnati Bengals *
4:30 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Los Angeles Rams *
8:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  New England Patriots *
 Sun Dec 29 1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Washington Commanders *
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New York Giants *
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Jacksonville Jaguars
4:25 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 pm  Miami Dolphins  Cleveland Browns
 Mon Dec 30 8:15 pm  Detroit Lions  San Francisco 49ers
* Tentative flex schedule game, start time is subject to change.
  Week 18
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Sun Jan 5 1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  New England Patriots *
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Atlanta Falcons *
1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Green Bay Packers *
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Pittsburgh Steelers *
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Baltimore Ravens *
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Tennessee Titans *
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Indianapolis Colts *
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Denver Broncos *
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Las Vegas Raiders *
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  New York Jets *
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Detroit Lions *
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Philadelphia Eagles *
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Arizona Cardinals *
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Los Angeles Rams *
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  Dallas Cowboys *
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 13

Related posts:

Super Bowl LIII Snark and Commentary Super Bowl LVI Snark and HighlightsSuper Bowl LVI Snark and Highlights Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL Legend Jim Brown Dead at 87NFL Legend Jim Brown Dead at 87
0
Related Posts