NFL 2024 Schedule

Week 1

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Sep 5 8:20 pm Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs

Fri Sep 6 8:15 pm Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles ¹

Sun Sep 8 1:00 pm Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills

1:00 pm Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts

1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings New York Giants

1:00 pm New England Patriots Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears

4:05 pm Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

4:05 pm Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 pm Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns

4:25 pm Washington Commanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:20 pm Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions

Mon Sep 9 8:15 pm New York Jets San Francisco 49ers

¹ This game is being played in Brazil.



Week 2

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Sep 12 8:15 pm Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

Sun Sep 15 1:00 pm Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts Green Bay Packers

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Baltimore Ravens

1:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm New Orleans Saints Dallas Cowboys

1:00 pm New York Giants Washington Commanders

1:00 pm New York Jets Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots

1:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions

4:05 pm Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos

8:20 pm Chicago Bears Houston Texans

Mon Sep 16 8:15 pm Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Sep 19 8:15 pm New England Patriots New York Jets

Sun Sep 22 1:00 pm Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts

1:00 pm Denver Broncos Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 pm Green Bay Packers Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 pm New York Giants Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints

4:05 pm Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 pm Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks

4:25 pm Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys

4:25 pm Detroit Lions Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams

8:20 pm Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons

Mon Sep 23 7:30 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills

8:15 pm Washington Commanders Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Sep 26 8:15 pm Dallas Cowboys New York Giants

Sun Sep 29 1:00 pm Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Denver Broncos New York Jets

1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans

1:00 pm Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers

1:00 pm New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Indianapolis Colts

4:05 pm New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers

4:05 pm Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 pm Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens

Mon Sep 30 7:30 pm Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins

8:15 pm Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions

Week 5

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Oct 3 8:15 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons

Sun Oct 6 9:30 am New York Jets Minnesota Vikings ¹

1:00 pm Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 pm Buffalo Bills Houston Texans

1:00 pm Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears

1:00 pm Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins New England Patriots

4:05 pm Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers

4:25 pm Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams

4:25 pm New York Giants Seattle Seahawks

8:20 pm Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers

Mon Oct 7 8:15 pm New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs

¹ This game is being played in London.



Bye: Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee

Week 6

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Oct 10 8:15 pm San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks

Sun Oct 13 9:30 am Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears ¹

1:00 pm Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers

1:00 pm Cleveland Browns Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 pm Houston Texans New England Patriots

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm Washington Commanders Baltimore Ravens

4:05 pm Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos

4:05 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers

4:25 pm Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys

8:20 pm Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants

Mon Oct 14 8:15 pm Buffalo Bills New York Jets

¹ This game is being played in London.



Bye: Kansas City, L.A. Rams, Miami, Minnesota

Week 7

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Oct 17 8:15 pm Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints

Sun Oct 20 9:30 am New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars ¹

1:00 pm Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Houston Texans Green Bay Packers

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts

1:00 pm Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants

1:00 pm Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Buffalo Bills

4:05 pm Carolina Panthers Washington Commanders

4:05 pm Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams

4:25 pm Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers

8:20 pm New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers

Mon Oct 21 8:15 pm Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals

¹ This game is being played in London.



Bye: Chicago, Dallas

Week 8

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Oct 24 8:15 pm Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams

Sun Oct 27 1:00 pm Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins

1:00 pm Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 pm Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Chicago Bears Washington Commanders

1:00 pm Green Bay Packers Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans

1:00 pm New York Jets New England Patriots

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions

4:05 pm Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks

4:05 pm New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 pm Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos

4:25 pm Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals

8:20 pm Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers

Mon Oct 28 8:15 pm New York Giants Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Oct 31 8:15 pm Houston Texans New York Jets

Sun Nov 3 1:00 pm Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills

1:00 pm New England Patriots Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Washington Commanders New York Giants

4:05 pm Chicago Bears Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers

4:25 pm Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks

8:20 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia Eagles

Mon Nov 4 8:15 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Week 10

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Nov 7 8:15 pm Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens

Sun Nov 10 9:30 am New York Giants Carolina Panthers ¹

1:00 pm Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm Buffalo Bills Indianapolis Colts

1:00 pm Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm New England Patriots Chicago Bears

1:00 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Washington Commanders

1:00 pm San Francisco 49ers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:05 pm Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 pm New York Jets Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys

8:20 pm Detroit Lions Houston Texans

Mon Nov 11 8:15 pm Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams

¹ This game is being played in Munich.



Bye: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle

Week 11

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Nov 14 8:15 pm Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles

Sun Nov 17 1:00 pm Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 pm Cleveland Browns New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears

1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins

1:00 pm Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings Tennessee Titans

4:05 pm Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos

4:05 pm Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers

4:25 pm Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 pm Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills

8:20 pm Indianapolis Colts New York Jets

Mon Nov 18 8:15 pm Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys

Bye: Arizona, Carolina, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay

Week 12

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Nov 21 8:15 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns

Sun Nov 24 1:00 pm Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders

1:00 pm Detroit Lions Indianapolis Colts

1:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears

1:00 pm New England Patriots Miami Dolphins

1:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Giants

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Houston Texans

4:05 pm Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks

4:25 pm San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers

8:20 pm Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams

Mon Nov 25 8:15 pm Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers

Bye: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets

Week 13

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Nov 28 12:30 pm Chicago Bears Detroit Lions

4:30 pm New York Giants Dallas Cowboys

8:20 pm Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers

Fri Nov 29 3:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs

Sun Dec 1 1:00 pm Arizona Cardinals Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots

1:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 pm Seattle Seahawks New York Jets

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Washington Commanders

4:05 pm Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints

4:05 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers

4:25 pm Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens

8:20 pm San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills

Mon Dec 2 8:15 pm Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos

Week 14

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Dec 5 8:15 pm Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions

Sun Dec 8 1:00 pm Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 pm Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 pm New Orleans Saints New York Giants

1:00 pm New York Jets Miami Dolphins

4:05 pm Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams

4:25 pm Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers

8:20 pm Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs

Mon Dec 9 8:15 pm Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys

Bye: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Week 15

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Dec 12 8:15 pm Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers

Sun Dec 15 1:00 pm Baltimore Ravens New York Giants

1:00 pm Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans

1:00 pm Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins Houston Texans

1:00 pm New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints

4:25 pm Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions

4:25 pm Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos

4:25 pm New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals

4:25 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 pm Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks

Mon Dec 16 8:00 pm Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings

8:30 pm Atlanta Falcons Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Thu Dec 19 8:15 pm Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals

Sat Dec 21 1:00 pm Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs

4:30 pm Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens

Sun Dec 22 1:00 pm Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Detroit Lions Chicago Bears

1:00 pm Los Angeles Rams New York Jets

1:00 pm New England Patriots Buffalo Bills

1:00 pm New York Giants Atlanta Falcons

1:00 pm Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts

4:05 pm Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 pm Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks

4:25 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins

8:20 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys

Mon Dec 23 8:15 pm New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers

Week 17

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Wed Dec 25 1:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers

4:30 pm Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans

Thu Dec 26 8:15 pm Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears

Sat Dec 28 1:00 pm Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals *

4:30 pm Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams *

8:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers New England Patriots *

Sun Dec 29 1:00 pm Atlanta Falcons Washington Commanders *

1:00 pm Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 pm Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings

1:00 pm Indianapolis Colts New York Giants *

1:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm New York Jets Buffalo Bills

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 pm Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 pm Miami Dolphins Cleveland Browns

Mon Dec 30 8:15 pm Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers

* Tentative flex schedule game, start time is subject to change.



Week 18

Date Time (ET) Away Team Home Team

Sun Jan 5 1:00 pm Buffalo Bills New England Patriots *

1:00 pm Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons *

1:00 pm Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers *

1:00 pm Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers *

1:00 pm Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens *

1:00 pm Houston Texans Tennessee Titans *

1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts *

1:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos *

1:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders *

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins New York Jets *

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions *

1:00 pm New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

1:00 pm New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles *

1:00 pm San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals *

1:00 pm Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams *