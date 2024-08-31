BLACK LIGHTNING: Equinox: The Book of Fate Trailer

Episode air date: 3/6/18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE NEW NORMAL – Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) pursuit for Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to find herself in the new normal. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was written by Lamont Magee and directed Billy Woodruff (#107)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsXGzbvCKDc